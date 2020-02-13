Minnesota's top young artists

The 2020 Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards celebrate high school and middle school artists through an exhibit at the University of Minnesota's Regis Center for Art. Twenty-seven categories of art are represented, from animation and fashion to photography and video games. Claire Fredrickson dives deep into the psyche with her mixed-media piece "Divided Mind," a portrait of a person with short curly hair and black-framed glasses whose face is split into purple and orange halves. Hannah Miller goes ultrarealistic with a detailed drawing of a man reclining in a hospital bed, surrounded by tubes. The show continues through Feb. 22, when winners will be honored at a ceremony at the Weisman Art Museum. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tue.-Sat. through Feb. 22. West Gallery, Regis Center for Art, 418 21st Av. S., Mpls. Free. 612-625-8096 or cla.umn.edu/art/galleries)

Alicia Eler