About the writer Tori J. McCormick

McCormick is a outdoors and environmental writer from Shakopee. A dog lover, he grew up hunting throughout the Minnesota River watershed. He does magazine and newspaper freelance work, including a stint for Midwest Fly Fishing magazine, and is a former Aberdeen (S.D.) American News outdoors writer, as well as associate editor of Delta Waterfowl magazine in Bismarck, N.D. He stopped hunting in 2010 after detached retinas left him blind in one eye and with partial vision in the other. Reach McCormick at torimccormick33@gmail.com.