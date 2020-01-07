Medical de­vice mak­er Med­tron­ic took its five pro­duc­tion plants in Puer­to Rico tem­po­rar­i­ly offline on Tues­day fol­low­ing a wave of earth­quakes that has left resi­dents rat­tled and much of the is­land with­out a work­ing pow­er grid.

The Med­tron­ic fac­to­ries are ex­pect­ed to re­sume nor­mal op­er­ations by Tues­day night or Wednes­day morn­ing, Med­tron­ic spokes­man Ben Petok said. While the plants themselves did not sus­tain sig­nifi­cant dam­age, op­er­ations were halt­ed as em­ploy­ees as­sessed their own situa­tions and tend­ed to per­son­al needs. The clo­sures are not ex­pect­ed to have a ma­te­ri­al fi­nan­cial im­pact for the glo­bal med-tech man­u­fac­tur­er.

Puer­to Rico, which was struck by mas­sive hur­ri­cane in Sep­tem­ber 2017, was hit on Tues­day by an earth­quake that reg­is­tered 6.4 on the Richter scale af­ter more than a week of small­er quakes. One fa­tal­i­ty was blamed on Tues­day morn­ing's tem­blor, and CNN re­ported­ that close to 300,000 of the is­land's 1.1 mil­lion u­til­i­ty cus­tom­ers were with­out pow­er as of Tues­day af­ter­noon as after­shocks con­tinued to shake the is­land's resi­dents.

Puer­to Rico Gov. Wan­da Vazquez told re­port­ers Tues­day that the is­land was un­der a state of em­er­gen­cy, with quakes ex­pect­ed to con­tin­ue for sev­er­al more days. Federal of­fi­cials with FEMA said Tues­day af­ter­noon they were still ev­alu­at­ing the gov­er­nor's re­quest for an em­er­gen­cy dec­la­ra­tion.

Med­tron­ic, run from of­fices in Frid­ley, has manu­fac­tured med­i­cal de­vices like pace­mak­ers on the is­land since the 1970s. Today the is­land is home to a bio­sciences in­dus­try that com­prises a third of the is­land's en­tire eco­nom­ic out­put, and Med­tron­ic makes up more than 45% of those in­dus­trial jobs, Caribbean Business re­port­ed last Oc­to­ber.

"The safe­ty of all of Med­tron­ic's more than 4,000 em­ploy­ees in Puer­to Rico is our pri­mary con­cern," Petok said via e-mail Tues­day af­ter­noon. "At this time, we are work­ing to gath­er in­for­ma­tion re­gard­ing any spe­cif­ic in­ju­ries to em­ploy­ees or dam­age sus­tained to prop­er­ty. We are work­ing with local auth­ori­ties to under­stand the con­di­tions across Puer­to Rico, par­tic­u­lar­ly on the southern part of the Island, and will pro­vide in­for­ma­tion as it be­comes avail­able."

Med­tron­ic has fa­cili­ties in the cit­ies of Pon­ce and Vil­lal­ba, near the epicenter of Tues­day's earth­quake off the is­land's south­west coast. Med­tron­ic also has plants in the cit­ies of Humacao, Juncos to the east and San Juan to the north. The com­pany pro­duc­es a wide vari­ety of heart de­vices, dia­be­tes-man­age­ment sys­tems and min­i­mal­ly in­va­sive sur­gi­cal pro­ducts at its fa­cili­ties on the is­land.

The U.S. Ge­o­log­i­cal Survey re­port­ed Tues­day that hun­dreds of small­er earth­quakes have been reg­is­tered just off shore in the same re­gion since Dec. 28. The seis­mic ac­tiv­i­ty stems from the fact that the North America tec­ton­ic plate and the Caribbean plate are con­verg­ing at a rate of 20 mm/year near the epicenter of the quakes, which has like­ly led to undersea "intraplate" tec­ton­ic mo­tion on the Caribbean plate that Puer­to Rico rests upon.