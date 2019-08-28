Omar Ishrak, CEO of Medtronic since 2011, will step into an executive chairman’s role in the spring.

His successor will be Geoff Martha, currently executive vice president in charge of the company’s Restorative Therapies Group. Martha was promoted Wednesday to chief operating officer and will take over as CEO at the beginning of the next fiscal year on April 27, 2020.

Ishrak, as executive chairman, will provide counsel to Medtronic’s leadership, continue to oversee the succession and concentrate on the long-term strategic plan.

Ishrak next year will turn 65, the mandatory retirement age that Medtronic’s board set for CEOs.

“Today, we announced leadership changes that meet both the board’s objective of executing a thoughtful leadership transition as well as my personal desire to begin transitioning my duties as CEO to a new leader coinciding with the start of our next fiscal year,” Ishrak said in a statement. “Leading Medtronic as CEO is an honor and a privilege, and I know that Geoff is the right leader to take Medtronic to the next level of its growth and evolution.”

Brett Wall, president of Medtronic’s Brain Therapies division, will succeed Martha on Nov. 1 as head of the Restorative Therapies Group.

“The Board is extremely grateful to Omar for his outstanding leadership — as the company’s annual revenues have doubled and its market capitalization has increased by more than $100 billion during his tenure,” said Scott Donnelly, Medtronic’s lead director and CEO of Textron Inc. “We are confident Omar’s contributions to Medtronic will continue as executive chairman.”

Donnelly said Martha “has demonstrated his unique ability to lead, innovate and drive results.”

Martha said in a statement he was “humbled and grateful.”

“Since coming to Medtronic, I have been deeply motivated and inspired by the company’s mission, its people and its unique ability to create and commercialize technology that directly improves and saves people’s lives,” Martha said.

Martha joined Medtronic in 2011.