A 70-year-old man from Ponto Lake Township, Minn., has died a few days after being attacked by a bear.

However, the bear is not to blame, according to a medical examiner.

According to the Cass County (Minn.) Sheriff’s Department, the man was trying to scare a bear away from his yard on July 6 when he was attacked and thrown into the air by a second bear. At the time, he didn’t appear to have any external injuries.

Just before 11 p.m. on July 8, deputies responded to Ponto Lake Township on a report of the man complaining of stomach pain. He was treated at the scene and taken by helicopter to a hospital in Fargo, N.D.

The man, whose name has not been released, died the next day.

An autopsy conducted by the medical examiner in Cass County in North Dakota indicates that the bear did not cause the man’s death, according to a news release. No injuries or wounds were found during the autopsy.

The incident is being investigated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Cass County (Minn.) Sheriff’s Office.