A man who was fatally shot Sunday night while in a vehicle in St. Paul’s Summit-University neighborhood has been identified as a 28-year-old from St. Paul Park.

The Ramsey County medical examiner on Tuesday identified the victim as Shawn Jones, but did not release a cause of death.

Police found Jones unconscious in the driver’s seat of a car that had come to a stop at the intersection of St. Anthony Avenue and N. Dale Street, just off Interstate 94, about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Jones had suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Regions Hospital where he later died, police said.

No one has been arrested in connection with his death, which was the 26th homicide in St. Paul this year.

Jones’ death continued a violent streak in St. Paul. Earlier Sunday, police found Steven Dennis Malone, 65, of St. Paul, dead inside a unit at Como-Dale Estates in the 600 block of Front Avenue. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has not said how Malone died. Police have released few details about his death, but St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders described it as a “very disturbing scene.”

A woman, 37, from St. Paul, was arrested and booked into the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The two homicides made 2019 the deadliest year for the city in a decade, surpassing the 24 homicides recorded in St. Paul in 2017.