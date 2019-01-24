WASHINGTON — The trade group that represents dozens of Minnesota's medical technology businesses wants to pay user fees included in the unapproved federal budget to keep medical device reviews going at the U.S. Food and Drug and Administration (FDA) during the partial government shutdown.

The Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) is shopping a legislative proposal that lets the device industry pay user fees that currently are not allowed in the shutdown.

The FDA is currently applying user fees paid under the last federal budget to review product approval request that were made before the shutdown, AdvaMed CEO Scott Whitaker told reporters Thursday. But any product approval requests made since the shutdown began more than a month ago are not being considered.

The left over user fees will run out in "two to three months," Whitaker said. With roughly 300 new device submissions submitted each month the backlog grows quickly, he added.

AdvaMed external affairs director Greg Crist said discussions had taken place with legislators on "both sides of the aisle and both sides of the [Capitol] dome." But the trade group would not name the members it had talked to. It does not yet have a sponsor for its legislative proposal.

Whitaker called the device industry's attempt to pay new user fees to the FDA "completely nonpartisan."

He also said AdvaMed is "not assuming that this helps resolve the government shutdown."

Industry-paid user fees are a critical part of funding for the FDA product review process.