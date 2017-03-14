Minne­tonka-based Medica says it has filed a law­suit against the state Department of Hu­man Services that al­leg­es com­pet­ing health plans were of­fered bet­ter deals by the state to serve as HMOs in pub­lic health in­sur­ance pro­grams.

Late last year, Medica said it could not con­tin­ue as a man­aged care or­gan­i­za­tion for most in the pub­lic pro­grams due to low pay­ment rates, and gave no­tice that it would stop doing so for a­bout 300,000 enrollees on May 1.

In Feb­rua­ry, the Department of Hu­man Services (DHS) an­nounced it had found sub­sti­tute HMOs for those with bene­fits cur­rent­ly man­aged by Medica, who must switch to a new plan this spring.

In the law­suit, Medica ar­gues that DHS did not com­ply with state pro­cure­ment laws when hir­ing these oth­er ven­dors, ac­cord­ing to a fil­ing pro­vid­ed by Medica to the Star Tribune.

A­mong oth­er things, the state boost­ed pay­ment rates to com­pet­ing man­aged care or­gan­i­za­tions (MCOs) through a “tran­si­tion fac­tor” that was nev­er of­fered to Medica, ac­cord­ing to the law­suit.

“We be­lieve the state vio­lat­ed state pro­cure­ment law by re­fus­ing to in­clude Medica in ne­go­tia­tions that re­sul­ted in high­er 2017 pay­ments and oth­er fa­vor­a­ble terms to oth­er health plans for this busi­ness,” said Geoff Bartsh, vice pres­i­dent and gen­er­al man­ag­er at Medica for state pub­lic pro­grams, in a state­ment post­ed Tues­day for com­pany em­ploy­ees.

In a state­ment, DHS said it ne­go­ti­ated with Medica in good faith, and is a­ware of its re­spon­si­bili­ties to tax­pay­ers and un­der cur­rent law.

“We have an ob­li­ga­tion to en­sure con­tinued cov­er­age for the more than 300,000 peo­ple af­fect­ed by Medica’s de­ci­sion last fall to ter­mi­nate its con­tract with the state,” DHS said. “The Min­ne­so­ta Department of Hu­man Services is du­al­ly re­spon­sible for good stew­ard­ship of tax­pay­er dol­lars and pro­vid­ing ac­cess to qual­i­ty health care for the 1.2 mil­lion Min­ne­so­tans who rely on our pub­lic health care pro­grams.”

Medica says it filed the law­suit Mon­day in Ramsey County District Court. It marks the se­cond time since 2015 that an HMO has tak­en the state to court over man­aged care con­tracts that collectively are worth bil­lions of dol­lars in rev­e­nue each year for health plans.

DHS start­ed award­ing the con­tracts via com­pe­ti­tive bid­ding in 2012 fol­low­ing con­cerns at the State Capitol that HMOs were gen­er­at­ing too much prof­it from the agree­ments. For de­cades, Min­ne­so­ta has hired HMOs to man­aged care for peo­ple in the Med­ic­aid and MinnesotaCare pro­grams, which pro­vide cov­er­age for low- and mod­er­ate-in­come Min­ne­so­tans.

For 2016, DHS con­ducted its first state­wide bid for the “fami­lies and chil­dren” con­tract in the pub­lic pro­grams, which is where most peo­ple in the pro­grams get cov­er­age. Min­ne­ap­olis-based UCare was dra­mat­i­cal­ly down­sized as a ven­dor in that por­tion of the pro­grams as a re­sult of the bid, with Medica pick­ing up many of UCare’s enrollees.

In No­vem­ber, both Medica and the HMO at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Min­ne­so­ta re­port­ed sig­nifi­cant fi­nan­cial loss­es through the first three quar­ters of 2016 un­der the new con­tracts. Medica cited the fi­nan­cial per­form­ance when ex­plain­ing its de­ci­sion to not re­new the con­tract.

DHS said in Feb­rua­ry the state would spend an ex­tra $34 mil­lion fill health plan gaps due to the Medica pull­back. UCare is just one of the plans add­ing enrollees as a re­sult.

Back in 2015, UCare sued DHS over the re­sults of the com­pe­ti­tive bid for 2016.

In the new law­suit, Medica says it does not want to in­ter­rupt the up­com­ing tran­si­tion of enrollees in May to oth­er health plans. But the HMO is seek­ing a pre­limi­nary in­junc­tion be­cause the 2017 agree­ments with oth­er health plans give those HMOs an “in­side track on per­form­ance of fu­ture years of the con­tract,” the law­suit states.

“DHS re­fused to hon­or its com­mit­ment to ne­go­ti­ate new ac­tu­ar­i­al­ly sound 2017 rates,” the law­suit states. “DHS then be­gan to clan­des­tine­ly and in­for­mal­ly re-pro­cure the man­aged-care ser­vices by so­licit­ing of­fers from com­pet­ing MCOs.”

The law­suit adds: “DHS’s end-run around the rules has fro­zen Medica out of the com­pe­ti­tive-bid proc­ess not just for 2017, but for years to come.”

