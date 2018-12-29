MEASURING THE MVP

This year’s NFL MVP race likely will come down to the old (Drew Brees) vs. the new (Patrick Mahomes). Brees turns 40 on Jan. 15. Mahomes is 23. The past five MVP winners have gone to quarterbacks. Tom Brady was 40 when he won. Peyton Manning was 37, followed by Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers (31); and Cam Newton (26).

Here is a look at Brees’ and Mahomes’ passing stats through 15 games and the stats of the past five MVP winners:

Player Att-Comp Pct. Yds. YPA TD-INT Rat.

Drew Brees 364-489 74.4 3,992 8.2 32-5 115.7

Patrick Mahomes 369-556 66.4 4,816 8.7 48-11 114.0

Past five MVP winners

Player Att-Comp Pct. Yds. YPA TD-INT Rat.

Tom Brady 385-581 66.3 4,577 7.9 32-8 102.8

Matt Ryan 373-534 69.9 4,944 9.3 38-7 117.1

Cam Newton 296-495 59.8 3,837 7.8 35-10 99.4

Aaron Rodgers 341-520 65.6 4,381 8.4 38-5 112.2

Peyton Manning 450-659 68.3 5,477 8.3 55-10 115.1

MARK CRAIG