State officials reported seven new cases of measles Thursday, bringing the case count to 41 in an outbreak that has now reached its first adult and spread beyond the state's Somali community.

Health officials also said two of the 41 patients had been vaccinated for the highly-contagious disease.

As the outbreak grows, it has also spread beyond Hennepin County. There are now two cases in Ramsey County and one in Crow Wing County. A case in Stearns County that was announced last week has since been ruled out as measles, health officials said.

State health officials expect there to be more cases and repeated their call for unvaccinated Minnesotans to get shots.

"Once measles begins to spread in unvaccinated populations, it can be very difficult to stop," said Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious disease control for the Minnesota Health Department. "We would not be surprised if we saw additional cases in other parts of the state where there are clusters of unvaccinated people before this is over."

To help control the spread, the Health Department broadened its call for the unvaccinated to get the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

All children over the age of 1 year and all adults born after 1956 should get vaccinations if they had not already had them, health officials said.

Furthermore, children living in the affected counties. as well as all Somali-American children statewide, should get the second MMR shot if they had the first shot at least 28 days ago. Typically, the shots are given around age 1 and between 4 and 6 years. Accelerating the schedule will provide children with extra protection, health officials said — a step that is typically taken during outbreaks.

Since the outbreak was first detected three weeks ago, health investigators have contacted about 2,500 people who were exposed to known cases, including at child care centers, health care settings and household exposures. People who were exposed and were not vaccinated are being asked to stay home from work, school, child care and other public gatherings for three weeks.

The public health control effort has involved 70 state workers at a cost of $207,000, the department said. Some county and private health care organizations have also been involved in exposure follow-up efforts.

Measles is no longer naturally occurring in the United States. State health officials believe, the current outbreak was most likely caused by an infected person who had caught measles in a foreign country.

This is largest outbreak in Minnesota since 1990, when over 450 people were infected.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a rash that typically spreads from head to the rest of the body. It can lead to pneumonia and swelling of the brain. Many of those infected in this outbreak have required hospitalization.