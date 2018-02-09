Mayo Clinic has proposed construction of a 100,000-square-foot medical building in Hudson, Wis., a development that could potentially expand the role of the world-famous clinic in the Twin Cities’ health care market.

A notice published this week by the plan commission in Hudson says Mayo Clinic is seeking a conditional use permit to develop a medical facility on about 9.2 acres of vacant land.

While Mayo wants to build a medical facility on the land, a set time for construction has not yet been set, according to the notice published in the Hudson Star-Observer.

“We have agreed to purchase approximately 10 acres of land at Stageline Road in the city of Hudson and submitted a land zoning application for a conditional use permit to allow for all flexibility in considering the types of services to offer,” said Michael Morrey, regional chair of administration for the Mayo Clinic Health System in northwest Wisconsin.

The health system is “committed to providing quality health care services locally, with access to additional specialty services through Mayo Clinic Health System and Mayo Clinic,” Morrey said.

Mayo Clinic’s health system extends across southern Minnesota into Iowa and Wisconsin. Currently, the clinic’s operations in the Twin Cities metro are limited primarily to a sports medicine facility in downtown Minneapolis, although some Mayo hospitals and clinics operate at the southern edge of the metro.

In western Wisconsin, the clinic runs a hospital in Eau Claire and operates in several smaller communities.

The plan commission in Hudson is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposal on Feb. 22.

“Mayo Clinic Health System will be engaging with community leaders and residents across western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota about their health care and broader community needs to determine the best use of the property,” said a statement from Dr. Richard Helmers, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in northwest Wisconsin.

