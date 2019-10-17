Game 4 of the ALCS, scheduled for Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, was postponed until Thursday because of the looming threat of poor weather in the forecast.

The postponement means a shuffling of the pitching plans for both teams and an extra day of rest for the depleted Yankees bullpen.

It also brings to mind a question: Why has there been so much discussion over the years about colder cities (like Minneapolis, home to Target Field) needing retractable roof stadiums but very little chatter about wetter places like New York?

Per usclimatedata.com, New York City gets on average almost 28 inches of precipitation from the start of April to the end of October — about four inches more than Minneapolis during the same time frame and a staggering 17 inches more than allegedly rainy Seattle, which is actually quite dry during the baseball season and probably doesn't need the roof it has at T-Mobile Park.

