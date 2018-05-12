Maya Moore did not wait long.

The Lynx star forward arrived in the Twin Cities Friday. She didn’t practice, but took her physical. Saturday morning, though, she was with her team at Target Center for the morning shootaround, refreshing herself on coach Cheryl Reeve’s playbook, getting acquainted with her new teammates.

Tonight, with only a shootaround under her belt, she will start and play in Minnesota’s preseason finale against Chicago at 7 p.m.

It was short conversation. Reeve asked Moore if she was ready to play. Moore said yes. She’ll play.

“I’m ready to continue with the momentum that was built over there,’’ Moore said, referring to her team in Russia, which she led to the EuroLeague championship, “and being able to do it at an even higher level now with my Lynx teammates here. I think this year, I have the mindset coming in of being more ready to go.’’

(if you’re counting, that’s two NCAA titles, four WNBA titles, three Chinese Basketball Association titles, two EuroLeague titles, two FIBA titles with Team USA and two Olympic titles.)

Tonight’s game will be the first on the Target Center floor since a Game 5 loss to Los Angeles in the 2016 WNBA finals. The Lynx played at Xcel Energy Center during the regular season and at Williams Arena in the finals last season as Target Center was renovated.