Once again the WNBA All-Star Game will have a strong Minnesota accent.

The Western and Eastern Conference starters were announced today, and the Lynx had two players named to the West in center Sylvia Fowles and forward Maya Moore.

The West will be coached by Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, the East by New York coach Bill Laimbeer. The head coaches will choose the reserves for their respective teams, and they will be announced next Tuesday. Reeve and Laimbeer got the nod because they coached the top teams in each conference last season.

The game is July 22 in Seattle.

Starting lineups were chosen by a combination of fans, player and media members. Fan voting accounted for 50 percent, with players and the media counting 25 percent each. Any ties in voting were broken by the fan vote; The Sparks’ forward/center Candace Parker (29,133 fan votes) won a tiebreaker with teammate Nneka Ogwumike (21,975) for the third starting spot among Western Conference frontcourt players.

Fowles, voted Western Conference player of the month for both May and June, is an All Star for the fourth time. Moore has been an All Star starter since entering the league; this year will be her fifth.

Also on the Western Conference team are Parker, Seattle guard Sue Bird — making her 10th All Star appearance and eighth start — and Phoenix guard Diana Taurasi, making her eighth appearance and start. Bird ties former Indiana star Tamika Catchings for most All Star appearances in league history.

The Eastern Conference starters are guards Tiffany Hayes (Atlanta) and Jasmine Thomas (Connecticut) and frontcourt players Elena Delle Donne (Washington), Tina Charles (New York) and Jonquel Jones (Connecticut).

In all, the 10 starters include five former league MVPs in Moore, Taurasi, Parker, Delle Donne and Charles.