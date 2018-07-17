A week from Saturday the WNBA’s All-Star Game will be played at Target Center for the first time. It is something Lynx coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve has wanted to get here for some time, something the organization has poured significant resources into.

So, even in an up-and-down season that will continue Wednesday against Indiana, Reeve will be able to take joy in the big event.

Three of her players will take part.

The 22-player pool for the game was announced Monday night, and it included Lynx forward Maya Moore, center Sylvia Fowles and guard Seimone Augustus. Three of the Lynx’s starting five.

Moore and Washington’s Elena Delle Donne were the top vote-getters — selections were made from voting from fans (40 percent), coaches (20), players (20) and a media panel (20) — and was in line to be a captain. But she informed the league that, while she’ll play in the July 28 game, she wasn’t able to perform the duties, which include drafting of a roster. Instead, Los Angeles Sparks star Candace Parker will be a captain and, along with Delle Donne, draft the teams, with rosters due out Thursday.

Moore, who has been MVP of the game twice, was named for the sixth time, Augustus for her eighth time and Fowles for the fifth time. It is the sixth time the Lynx have had three or more players in the game.

“I’m happy for them, and I’m happy to be hosting this game,” Reeve said. “For me, the game is compartmentalized. It’s a separate event, a different mindset. It’s something our franchise worked hard for.”

The selections come at a time when the Lynx (12-10) are trying to get back to top form. Minnesota has lost two straight and three of four, dropping to eighth place in the league. When it comes to the Lynx’s All Stars — Moore and Fowles in particular — the team has been as successful as they have.

– a 19-point loss – the Lynx had the energy, but not the execution.

Now the team has to bounce back.

“This group that has been together has never gotten blown out at home,’’ Reeve said. “We’ve gotten blown out before, but not at home. The last time I remember was in 2010. So I think we can accept certain things about the season. I’m OK with them not accepting [Sunday’s loss]. It was unacceptable. It didn’t feel very good. But, in order to bounce back, you have to have the right mindset about it.’’

Moore is averaging 18.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting a career-low 41.0 percent. Fowles is averaging 16.7 points and 11.9 rebounds, Augustus is shooting 47.7 percent and averaging 10.3 points per game.

Acknowledging the up-and-down nature of her team and its stars, Reeve was quick to point out how much work her players are putting in to turn things around. And, perhaps, the good news that came late Tuesday afternoon could help that process.

“I’ve seen Maya just be persistent, perserverent,’’ Reeve said. “In that she wants to be better, she’s used to being better. But sometimes you can’t explain why. Still, in tough times, Maya is the one who still talks. Being a person of faith and high belief in herself, she comes every day and gives of herself. But these are uncharted waters for her. But it’s part of a career, and she has perspective.’’

Fowles has become the dominant inside force that has prompted opponents to throw all kinds of double teams at her. The key for Fowles, Reeve said, is not getting down on herself when things don’t go well.

For Reeve, a big joy of the game will be seeing Augustus, a career-long Lynx player, in uniform for the All-Star Game on her home court.

“There are so many great storylines, and Seomine is one of them,’’ Reeve said. “She was here before, in the early years, when it didn’t go well, when playoff basketball wasn’t a part of the Lynx. She has been incredibly loyal to this franchise. Incredibly loyal. She is someone who will always be a Lynx.’’

