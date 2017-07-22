Gallery: Western Conference's Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike, left, drives past Eastern Conference's Atlanta Dream's Elizabeth Williams in the second half of the WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx's Maya Moore, of the Western Conference, holds up a trophy after being named most valuable player as teammates cheer behind after the WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Seattle.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Gallery: Western Conference's Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart, center, prepares to shoot between Eastern Conference's New York Liberty's Sugar Rogers, left, and Chicago Sky's Stefanie Dolson in the second half of the WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Gallery: Eastern Conference's Elizabeth Williams, left, of the Atlanta Dream, tries to defend as Western Conference's Rebekkah Brunson, of the Minnesota Lynx, shoots during the second half of the WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Seattle. The West won, 130-121. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Gallery: Western Conference's Maya Moore, left, of the Minnesota Lynx, tries to avoid running into Eastern Conference's Tiffany Hayes, of the Atlanta Dream, during the second half of the WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Seattle. The West won p130-121. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Gallery: Western Conference Breanna Stewart, center, of the Seattle Storm, prepares to shoot between Eastern Conference's Sugar Rogers, left, of the New York Liberty, and Stefanie Dolson, of the Chicago Sky, in the second half of the WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Gallery: Eastern Conference's Allie Quigley, of the Chicago Sky, is congratulated by teammates after winning the 3-point contest at the WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Gallery: Western Conference's Sue Bird, right, of the Seattle Storm, and teammates greet Minnesota Lynx's Maya Moore after Moore finished shooting during the 3-point contest at the WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Gallery: Eastern Conference's Allie Quigley, of the Chicago Sky, shoots during a 3--point contest at the WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE — Maya Moore scored 23 points, reigning league MVP Nneka Ogwumike added 22 points and the West outlasted the East 130-121 in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday.

The veteran West squad with 55 total All-Star Game selections on its roster, pulled away after a close first half. Moore made 9 of 17 shots, including five 3-pointers, while Ogwumike made 11 of 15 attempts off the bench. Seattle’s Sue Bird had a hand in many of those baskets, finishing with a game-record 11 assists and eight points.

Moore was named the game’s MVP for the second consecutive All-Star Game.

The youthful East was led by Jonquel Jones with a game-high 24 points, including a dunk in the final minute. There were eight first-time selections on the East roster.

Layshia Clarendon, Candice Dupree and 3-point contest winner Allie Quigley all had 14 points off the bench for the East.

Minnesota Lynx's Maya Moore, of the Western Conference, holds up a trophy after being named most valuable player as teammates cheer behind after the WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Seattle.

Bird was the focus on the weekend, welcoming the All-Star Game to her adopted hometown for the first time. It was her record-tying 10th All-Star appearance for No. 10, although it was her hope not to have all the attention specifically on her.

Easier said than done. Bird received the loudest ovations as she was introduced, drowning out those that went to Taurasi, Seattle teammate Breanna Stewart and others.

Bird seemed more interested in involving others than trying to take control of the game. Bird regularly bypassing her own shot to provide layup chances for Moore, Ogwumike, Candace Parker and others. Bird should have had one more assists after she dropped a no-look pass to Stewart, who proceeded to blow the wide open layup. Bird looked on in stunned amazement while Stewart sheepishly looked just as surprised.

The competiveness started to emerge late as the East tried to rally from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit, but Bird’s wide open 3-pointer with 4:05 left to push the West’s lead back to 11. She threw her hands in the air after the make, following an underwhelming performance in the 3-point contest.

The 130 points and 58 percent shooting from the field by the West were the most ever in a game. The teams combined for a record 251 points, eclipsing the mark of 148 set in 2009.