Just when you thought some obsessive documentarian might make a film called “Searching for Steve Perry,” the reclusive former Journey frontman showed up unexpectedly Sunday night at the Fitzgerald Theater during the second encore of the Eels concert.

Perry, who apparently hadn’t performed in public since 1996, sang three numbers, including the Journey smashes “Open Arms” and “Lovin Touchin Squeezin.”

Perry, 65, didn’t have his heyday mullet but he did showcase his high, piercing voice, which, judging by the YouTube video, is not as high as it used to be – nor as high as that of current Journey singer Arnel Pineda.

No idea what the connection between Perry and the Eels is.

In other Journey-related news, Neal Schon and Gregg Rolie – original members of Journey—will get together with Carlos Santana and others for a reunion of the original Santana band, the bandleader told Rollingstone.com. He credited Schon, the current Journey guitarist, with pushing for the reunion. They are recording new material for “Santana IV” (since they made three albums together) and talking of a possible tour.