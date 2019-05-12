A 41-year-old man has been given the maximum sentence for killing his girlfriend and leaving her body under a bridge in a holding pond south of the Minnesota River in Burnsville, where it was found entombed in ice more than five months later.

Uriah D. Schulz, of Apple Valley, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree manslaughter and was immediately sentenced in Dakota County District Court to a term of 15 years in connection with the death of Elizabeth V. Perrault, 41, on Nov. 1, 2017. In exchange for Schulz’s plea, second-degree murder charges were dismissed.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest four-plus months after Perrault’s body was discovered, Schulz will serve the first 9⅓ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Judge Tanya O’Brien’s sentence was the harshest allowed by law and nearly six years longer than advised by state sentencing guidelines “due to the concealment of the victim’s body,” read a statement from the County Attorney’s Office.

Schulz initially denied harming Perrault and said she was alive when he last saw her. But during sentencing, he said he and Perrault had been fighting, that he blacked out and found her body when he awoke.

He also acknowledged wrapping her body in a blanket and left it where it was ultimately found encased in ice on April 22, 2018, by a fisherman about 5 miles north of her home in a holding pond near Interstate 35W and Black Dog Road. She was wearing a bathrobe, and the body was wrapped in a blanket bound by two cords around her lower legs, police said.

The medical examiner determined that Perrault died by a homicide of unspecified means. Blunt force trauma was found on the right side of Perrault’s face, with bone fractures around her eye and cheek. Due to the state of decomposition of Perrault’s body, no blood was present.

At the time of Perrault’s disappearance, Schulz was living with her in her apartment. At her parents’ request, police went to her apartment on Dec. 13 and saw her personal belongings gone and some furniture remaining.

A police search of the apartment found a dark bloodstain on and under the carpet in the master bedroom. When the carpet and pad were removed, a large stain was found on the subflooring. Police searched the car that Schulz was driving when Perrault was last seen, and testing revealed blood on the carpet liner.

DNA collected by investigators from her mother found strong evidence that the blood from the apartment and Schulz’s car came from Perrault.

The police investigation found that Perrault’s government benefits debit card had been used 20 times since Perrault’s death. He explained that someone named “Troy” was using her benefits card. He also explained that Perrault’s blood in the car came from when he picked her up at a hospital and put some of her items in the trunk.