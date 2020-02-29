Max McHugh of the Gophers won the 100-yard breaststroke (50.67 second) in the Big Ten men's swimming and diving meet in Iowa City.

McHugh, a sophomore from Sturgeon Bay, Wis., broke the pool record (50.77) in the preliminaries, then broke it again in the final. His time is also the best in the nation this season.

4 track seconds for U

Bethany Hasz of the Gophers finished second in the 3,000-meter run (9:24.74) in the Big Ten indoor track and field championships in Geneva, Ohio.

Nayoka Clunis was second in the weight throw (72-7¼) and Ayesha Champagnie in the pentathlon (4,155 points). Amira Young qualified for Saturday's 200 final in 23.64, a program record.

On the men's side, Kieran McKeag was second in the weight throw (72-4¼).

U to open 3 practices

The Gophers football team will open four spring sessions to the public, three practices and the previously announced spring game.

Fans can come out to the Athletes Village indoor facility at 4:30 p.m. next Friday, March 17 and March 31 for the training sessions. The spring game is at 11 a.m. April 4 at TCF Bank Stadium.

The team, which went 11-2 last season, will open spring ball Tuesday.

• Offensive lineman Jason Dickson will not return to the team for his final year of eligibility, a source confirmed.

MEGAN RYAN

U softball wins

MaKenna Partain had a two-run homer and a two-run double to lead the No. 18 Gophers softball team to 11-0 win over Binghamton in six innings in the Auburn Invitational.

Carlie Brandt added a three-run double and Emily Hansen a solo homer. Autumn Pease got the win, giving up two hits and striking out a season-high eight in five innings.

U's Meyer pitches gem

Junior righthander Max Meyer pitched a five-hitter and struck out a career-high 14 as the Gophers baseball team beat North Carolina 4-1 at U.S. Bank Stadium in the CambriaCollegeClassic.

Easton Bertrand and Jack Wassel had RBI singles for Minnesota and Zack Raabe hit a solo homer.