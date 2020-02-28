FORT MYERS, FLA. -- Another Twins regular will make his spring training debut today when Max Kepler appears in right field today against the Red Sox at Hammond Stadium.

The Twins have taken it easy with a number of players, including Kepler, who had some back and chest issues slow him down late last season. Not only is Kepler back in the lineup, he's batting in the leadoff spot with Josh Donaldson batting second. Kepler was pretty good in the leadoff spot last season, and there are some who believe you should not mess with what worked. Donaldson is used to batting second as well.

I believe lineups evolve because of players maturing or falling off, or changes in the roster. And when you have someone like Luis Arraez, you don't put a .399 on base percentage in the eight hole. We will see...

I have a correction to make. Last week I wrote that minor league pitcher Charlie Barnes was one of 16 members of his family to get a degree from Clemson. I looked up old info, before three more family members, including his brother graduated. That's 19 from the Barnes clan to go through Clemson. That's impressive.

As for the other Twins regulars: Marwin Gonzalez, coming off of right knee surgery, should be close to appearing in a game. Jorge Polanco should follow Gonzalez and Byron Buxton after that.

I sense that there will a lot of careful thought as to when to let Buxton play. There might be a desire to make sure he's 100 percent before moving forward. Too much has happened to the young man in recent years to rush him back to the field.

Free agent righthander Homer Bailey will make his Twins debut today as he faces the Red Sox.

Here are the lineups for today's game. No TV.

Red Sox

Tzu-Wei Lin, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jose Peraza 2B

Kevin Plawecki, C

Rusney Castillo, LF

Cesar Puello, RF

Jaren Duran, CF

Kyle Hart, LHP

Twins

Max Kepler, RF

Josh Donaldson, DH

Mitch Garver, C

Miguel Sano, 1B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Luis Arraez, 2B

Willians Astudillo, 3B

LaMonte Wade, Jr. CF

Drew Maggi, SS

Homer Bailey, RHP