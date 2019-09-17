The Twins and White Sox meet in the second of a three-game series tonight (6:40 p.m., FSN) at Target Field.
No Max Kepler (chest) or C.J. Cron (thumb) tonight. Luis Arraez (pictured) will play left field and Ryan LaMarre center, with Eddie Rosario in right. The Twins won 5-3 on Monday night.
Cleveland, five games behind, plays host to Detroit tonight with the Twins' magic number at eight.
Chicago's All-Star starter Lucas Giolito has been shut down for the season, so Ross Detwiler (2-5, 6.79 ERA) will be on the bump for the Sox.
Martin Perez (10-7, 4.89) starts for the Twins.
White Sox
Leury Garcia, RF
Tim Anderson, SS
Jose Abreu, 3B
Eloy Jiminez, LF
Yoan Moncada, 3B
James McCann, C
Yolmer Sanchez, 2B
Zack Collins, DH
Adam Engel, CF
Twins
Mitch Garver, C
Jorge Polanco, SS
Nelson Cruz, DH
Eddie Rosario, RF
Miguel Sano, 3B
Marwin Gonzalez, 1B
Luis Arraez, LF
Jonathan Schoop, 2B
Ryan LaMarre, CF