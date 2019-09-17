The Twins and White Sox meet in the second of a three-game series tonight (6:40 p.m., FSN) at Target Field.

 

 

No Max Kepler (chest) or C.J. Cron (thumb) tonight. Luis Arraez (pictured) will play left field and Ryan LaMarre center, with Eddie Rosario in right. The Twins won 5-3 on Monday night.

Cleveland, five games behind, plays host to Detroit tonight with the Twins' magic number at eight.

Chicago's All-Star starter Lucas Giolito has been shut down for the season, so Ross Detwiler (2-5, 6.79 ERA) will be on the bump for the Sox.

Martin Perez (10-7, 4.89) starts for the Twins.

White Sox

Leury Garcia, RF

Tim Anderson, SS

Jose Abreu, 3B

Eloy Jiminez, LF

Yoan Moncada, 3B

James McCann, C

Yolmer Sanchez, 2B

Zack Collins, DH

Adam Engel, CF

Twins

Mitch Garver, C

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, RF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

Luis Arraez, LF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Ryan LaMarre, CF

 

 

