GREAT OUT OF THE GATE

Matthew Wolff, 20, won the inaugural 3M Open in Blaine on Sunday in his fourth career PGA Tour start. He joins a list of golfers who didn't wait long to put a trophy on the mantelpiece:

Golfer PGA starts before victory

Jim Benepe 1

Russell Henley 3

Seve Ballesteros 3

Bob Gilder 3

Matthew Wolff 4

Garrett Willis 4

Paul Lawrie 4

Fred Wadsworth 4