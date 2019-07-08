GREAT OUT OF THE GATE
Matthew Wolff, 20, won the inaugural 3M Open in Blaine on Sunday in his fourth career PGA Tour start. He joins a list of golfers who didn't wait long to put a trophy on the mantelpiece:
Golfer PGA starts before victory
Jim Benepe 1
Russell Henley 3
Seve Ballesteros 3
Bob Gilder 3
Matthew Wolff 4
Garrett Willis 4
Paul Lawrie 4
Fred Wadsworth 4
Golf
3M Open benefits from investing in new wave of young golfers
Minnesota's first regular tour stop in half a century didn't need the world's No. 1 player, Brooks Koepka, to make it for a successful return. It was well served by the youthful golfers who battled for the lead all weekend.
Golf
Souhan: Top two finishers give 3M Open instant credibility
Little more than an hour before Matthew Wolff rolled in his winning eagle, there were six players tied for the 3M Open lead and 14 players within two shots of it.
Golf
20-year-old Wolff wins 3M Open with eagle on 18th hole
On Saturday, Matthew Wolff needed to borrow $60 to properly tip the locker room staff at the 3M Open. About 24 hours later, he won the $1.152 million payday in Blaine.
Local
Minnesota soccer fans rejoice as women rule the World (Cup)
Soccer fans gathered throughout the Twin Cities on Sunday morning to cheer on the U.S. women's soccer team as it won the World Cup for a record fourth time.
Twins
All-Star Futures Game ends in 2-2 tie after 8 innings
On this night, baseball's future stayed undecided.