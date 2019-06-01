As a three-term senator and presidential candidate, Amy Klobuchar is accustomed to fielding questions on some of the more divisive topics driving national politics.

But recently, the Minnesota Democrat faced a query on a subject known to spark sizzling debate among voters back home.

Toward the end of an hourlong interview on Pod Save America, the popular podcast launched by Obama administration alums, the conversation turned to what the hosts should do — and eat — while in town for a live show of the podcast on the University of Minnesota campus.

“Well, there are a lot of fun places. There’s a very famous hamburger called the Jucy Lucy that maybe you’ve heard of,” Klobuchar offered.

“Do you have a preference of which of the two places?” former White House senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer asked, referring, of course, to the longtime rivalry between Matt’s Bar and the 5-8 Club.

Klobuchar knew better than to take the burger bait.

“Are you kidding?” she dodged. “You think I’m … no, I’m not going to go there with you!”

The 2020 hopeful did share some of her other favorite Twin Cities attractions: Mill Ruins Park, the Mary Tyler Moore statue downtown and Chanhassen’s Paisley Park. And, staying on message, she plugged the miles of trails and bridges that crisscross the Mississippi River. “Near where I announced,” she noted.

Torey Van Oot