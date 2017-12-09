Gallery: Anaheim Ducks left wing Kevin Roy, right, celebrates with the bench after his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

ANAHEIM, Calif - The scenario was exactly the same.

– copying the script that played out Tuesday against the Kings.

And like it did in that eventual 5-2 loss, the Wild couldn’t protect its advantage.

– eking out a 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks Friday in front of 16,471 at Honda Center to improve to 1-1 on a road trip that now has the potential to be productive.

Defenseman Matt Dumba settled it 3 minutes, 43 seconds into the extra period by wrapping a puck around goalie John Gibson, nixing a Ducks comeback that was stoked with 6:25 remaining in the third after center Adam Henrique stuffed a puck in at the back post with goalie Devan Dubnyk looking the other way.

Earlier, though, it was the Wild that was forced to rally from a one-goal deficit and the team did amid two goals 2:09 apart in the second period.

Winger Jason Zucker tied it at 1 after accepting a Mikael Granlund feed, cutting to the middle and roofing a backhander over Ducks goalie John Gibson at 14:49 for his team-leading 14th goal. Of his last 16 games, Zucker has at least a point in 13 of them.

– a much-needed helping of secondary scoring.

The Wild was in comeback mode after blanking on a few Grade-A chances in the first period, as winger Nino Niederreiter hit the post and Zucker had a backhander stopped by Gibson.

But Anaheim winger Kevin Roy was the only one to convert in the period, as his shot snuck through Dubnyk’s five hole 9:17 into the first just after the team’s power play chance expired. The Ducks went 0-for-3 with the man advantage, while the Wild was 0-for-2 on its opportunities.

– including odd-man looks. Zucker had a shot that went wide, Dumba’s redirect in the crease went over the top and a two-on-one between wingers Chris Stewart and Tyler Ennis fizzled before Zucker and Mitchell finally capitalized.

This put the Wild in the same spot it was in earlier in the week at the outset of its trip and once again, it struggled to close out a win with Henrique’s goal calling for extra time where the Wild eventually persevered.

Not long after defenseman Ryan Suter had a redirect blocked by Gibson, Dumba sealed the win by cutting the middle and sliding the puck around Gibson’s pad. Gibson, who entered the game with a 3-1 record, 1.19 goals-against average, .964 save percentage and one shutout in five career starts against the Wild, finished with 28 saves. Dubnyk had 26 for the Wild.

It was the Wild’s first win on the road since Nov.22 when it held off the Sabres 5-2.

The Wild concludes its road swing Sunday in San Jose against the Sharks.