About Matt Dumba

Age: 25 (born July 25, 1994 in Regina, Saskatchewan)

Position: Defense, right shot • Size: 6 foot, 185 pounds

Drafted: First round, seventh overall, 2012

NHL seasons: Six. Debuted in 2013-14 with 13 games.

Career stats: 342 games, 56 goals, 94 assists, 150 points, +34, 184 penalty minutes