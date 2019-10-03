About Matt Dumba
Age: 25 (born July 25, 1994 in Regina, Saskatchewan)
Position: Defense, right shot • Size: 6 foot, 185 pounds
Drafted: First round, seventh overall, 2012
NHL seasons: Six. Debuted in 2013-14 with 13 games.
Career stats: 342 games, 56 goals, 94 assists, 150 points, +34, 184 penalty minutes
