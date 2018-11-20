Number of the beasts: Cavanagh and Osseo graduate Bridgeport Tusler, both of them Metro Players of the Year under coach Derrin Lamker, both wore No. 34 on the football field. "My dad was really into Walter Payton so I grew up loving the number 34,'' Cavanagh said. "It's part of my Twitter handle, it's in my e-mail address and coincidentally it's part of my phone number, too. It follows me around. I was thinking of switching to No. 11 this year because of my birthday, which is May 11. But my coaches and my mom said, 'No, you've got to stick with 34. It kind of represents you.' ''

A singer and servant: Cavanagh sings bass in the Cathedral Choir at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. In the summer, he attends the church's Cathedral of the Pines camp in Lutsen, Minn. Once a camper, Cavanagh now works as a camp counselor for kids in grades 3-9.

