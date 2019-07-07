– Mason Toye scored his second goal of the game in the 47th minute to send Minnesota United FC on to a 3-2 win against the Montreal Impact at Stade Saputo on Saturday night.

The Loons managed their first win in five MLS road games since April 6 despite the absence of Ike Opara, Osvaldo Alonso and Darwin Quintero, who were rested and did not make the trip.

Minnesota has scored 13 goals during a three-game MLS winning streak, and 20 goals while winning five consecutive overall, including consecutive U.S. Open Cup victories.

Making his first start, Toye scored his second goal of the season, Minnesota’s first on the road since April 19, nine minutes in to tie it at 1-1.

Ethan Finlay drew the Loons even for the second time in the first half when he scored on a penalty kick in added time to make it 2-2. Lawrence Olum’s pass up the middle sent Finlay in alone on Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush, who was called for taking him down in the box after he got a foot on the shot.

Toye completed his first MLS brace with his third goal in four games to give the Loons their first lead.

Montreal Impact’s Anthony Jackson-Hamel scores against Minnesota United goalkeeper Vito Mannone during first half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal, Saturday, July 6, 2019. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Loons were down 1-0 just 29 seconds after the opening kickoff. Montreal’s Anthony Jackson-Hamel got behind Minnesota left back Brent Kallman to run down a ball deep down the right side. The Impact striker got around Kallman again before scoring with a left-foot shot.

Toye brought Minnesota level nine minutes in after Impact midfielder Samuel Piette turned over the ball in Montreal’s backfield. Kevin Molino looped a pass over the head of Impact defender Zakaria Diallo to Toye, who scored the Loons’ first goal on the road since April 19.

Montreal regained its one-goal lead 13 minutes in when Rudy Camacho scored off a corner kick by Saphir Taider.

Loons goalkeeper Vito Mannone came up with some big saves, blocking Taider’s drive in the 31st minute to keep Minnesota within one before making a diving save in the 64th minute on Omar Browne to protect the one-goal lead. Mannone added a save in the final minute on Maximiliano Urruti to keep his team ahead.