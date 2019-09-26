Young Minnesota United striker Mason Toye started his seventh consecutive game Wednesday against Sporting Kansas City at Allianz Field while Abu Danladi was designated a substitute and veteran Angelo Rodriguez and newcomer Thomas Chacon again didn't get called as either starter or sub.

A second-year pro via Indiana University, Toye has seven goals in 14 MLS games and two more in U.S. Open Cup play after he started the season with United's Madison, Wis., affiliate.

But he entered Wednesday's home game against Sporting Kansas City without a goal since he scored both in his team's startling 2-0 victory at LAFC to start September.

"He has to keep doing what he's doing," United coach Adrian Heath said. "He created opportunities for himself at the weekend. He needs to make sure he takes people on, get people on the back foot. That's a strength of his. He's quick. He has really good feet. He can move the ball to get a shot off.

"At the end of the day, he just has to keep doing what he's doing, getting in the right spots because that's the most important thing. The minute you start shying away from getting in the right spots, that's when, as a coach, maybe you look at making a change. At the moment, that's not the case."

Last midweek match

Wednesday's game was United's seventh and last midweek game of a regular season that had more of them in a newly condensed season.

"It has felt like just when you survived one double-game week, another one comes and hits you," United veteran defender Michael Boxall said. "Every team has to deal with it. We've shown we've got the quality to last, whatever the schedule throws at us."

Nothing's easy

You'd have thought Wednesday's game before another sellout home crowd with so much at stake against a SKC team winless in its past three games would be something of a sure victory.

"Trust me, when you know you have to win games, it's not easy," Heath said. "That's something we spoke about. We have to do what has gotten us results at home: Playing on the front foot, playing in their half, getting the crowd engaged in the game. … We need another one of them performances, and I'll take what comes."

Anytime, anywhere

Veteran Loons defender Ike Opara started Wednesday after he left Sunday's draw at Portland at halftime because he wasn't feeling well. Former SKC teammate Lawrence Olum subbed for him at center back and is prepared to do so again for anyone if needed.

"Anywhere on the field, as long as you get a chance to play," Olum said. "It's a job. That's why I'm here."

Etc.

• Veteran midfielder Kevin Molino remained a starter despite getting kicked on the ankle Sunday. So, too, did veteran defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso three days after he played 90 minutes in Portland.

• Four SKC players were out injured: M Benny Feilhaber (quad), D Andreu Fontas (Achilles' tendon), D Rodney Wallace (hip) and GK Andrian Zendejas (back).

• Sunday's 6:30 p.m. home game against league-leading LAFC has been "flexed" and moved from FSN to a national Fox Sports 1 broadcast.

• An Everton man through and through, Heath when asked Tuesday what it'll take to fix his former team that's currently 14th in England's 20-team Premier League: "Hey, let me get over tomorrow please before I start solving Everton's problems."