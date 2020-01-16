A masked perpetrator pulled off a violent robbery Thursday morning at a University of Minnesota residence hall, school officials said.

The assault occurred about 10:15 a.m. at Territorial Hall in the 400 block of SE. Walnut Street, according to a safety alert sent campuswide.

A masked male suspect in a black coat and bluejeans punched the victim, stole a wallet and fled on foot, the alert said.

No other information has been disclosed.