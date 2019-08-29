CHICAGO -- The Twins and White Sox finish their three-game series today (1:10 p.m., FSN) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Twins won the first two games as they start a 10-game road trip.

Marwin Gonzalez is out of the lineup again because of an abdominal pull, leaving the Twins short on outfielders with Byron Buxton (shoulder) sidelined and Max Kepler bothered by a balky knee. Kepler is also sitting out. Updates on Buxton and Kepler are here.

Miguel Sano is sidelined as well after getting hit by a pitch on his right elbow Wednesday.

Jose Berrios (10-7, 3.53 ERA) will try to get back on track against Chicago's Dylan Cease (3-6, 5.76). Berrios has an 8.44 ERA in four August starts.

The Twins won 8-2 on Wednesday night behind a pair of home runs from Jonathon Schoop. Jake Odorizzi improved to 14-6 as Schoop hit two homers in a game for the fifth time this season.

The major league record for home runs is nine away as the Twins have hit 258, fourth best all-time behind last year's Yankees (267), the 1997 Mariners (264) and the 2005 Rangers (260).

The Twins have 138 home runs on the road, tying the 2001 Giants' major league record. They have 34 homers against the White Sox with four games remaining this season ... the team record for most homers vs. one opponent is 40 (1963 Washington Senators). They also hit 39 against Cleveland that season and 39 against Oakland in 1964. And their 24 homers at Guaranteed Rate Field this year is one short of the team record for homers in a visiting ballpark (2004 at Detroit).

On the road, the Twins have won six in a row and have 42 road victories; the club record is 51 in 1965. They are on pace to win 53.

Interestingly, on this day in Twins history, 1963, the team set a record with eight home runs against the Senators. The 2019 team has matched that twice.

Finally, when Jorge Polanco hits another home run, he'll have 20, giving the Twins eight players with 20 or more, and that would be another MLB record.

(Thanks to the Twins PR staff for almost all those notes, BTW.)

Twins lineup:

Luis Arraez, 3B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Ehire Adrianza, RF

Jake Cave, CF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Jason Castro, C

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

White Sox lineup:

Leury Garcia, RF

Ryan Goins, SS

Jose Abreu, DH

Yoan Moncada, 3B

James McCann, C

Eloy Jimenez, LF

Matt Skole, 1B

Yolmer Sanchez, 2B

Adam Engel, CF