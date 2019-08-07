The Twins and the Braves meet at 12:10 p.m. to decide the three-game series. The Twins won the opener 5-3 at Target Field before Atlanta rolled to an 11-0 lead on Tuesday night and coasted to a 12-7 win.

Martin Perez (8-4, 4.58 ERA) pitches for the Twins against Max Fried (12-4, 4.07) in a battle of lefties.

Perez has struggled in most of his recent outings, and has a 6.21 ERA in 11 starts dating to May 30. He gave up five earned runs in five innings in his most recent start against Kansas City on Friday.

Cody Stashak, who threw 44 pitches last night, was sent to Rochester for a fresh arm, and that arm belongs to Kohl Stewart. Stewart is up for the sixth time this season, and has been in six games (2-2, 4.66 ERA) for the big club. Stashak had a 5.87 ERA in five games (7.2 innings) for the Twins.

Umpire Hunter Wendelstedt was part of the story last night, as he often is against the Twins.

Randball had an interesting look at ex-Twins in the big leagues.

Hitting with the bases loaded has been an issue for the Twins and other notes ... and intern Souichi Terada wrote about Trevor May's recent success.

Mitch Garver catches and leads off today for the Twins; Max Kepler has the day off.