After landing yet another top 10 single this fall with “Memories,” Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 will create new memories for fans on tour next summer, including a newly announced Xcel Energy Center on Aug. 9 with Meghan Trainor for an opening act.

Tickets for the Sunday night date in St. Paul go on sale Dec. 13 at noon through Ticketmaster and the arena box office, with pre-sale options beginning Monday. Prices are once again not being named by promoters.

Levine & Co. last rode into town in September 2018 while riding high with their No. 1 hit “Girls Like You,” which helped land them the Super Bowl Half-Time Show slot this past February. They released the almost 311-like, laid-back groove track “Memories” two months ago but don’t seem to have plans for issuing a new album yet.

Trainor is due to drop her delayed third album, “Treat Myself,” on Jan. 31, six years after she first shot to fame with “All About That Bass.” The new record's title track failed to catch on when it dropped as a single over the summer.