Marlene Stollings received a $200,000 signing bonus and an annual raise of more than $200,000 when she left Minnesota for Texas Tech earlier this week.

The Gophers paid their former women's basketball coach $500,000 last season. She'll make $700,000 next season, and her salary increases $20,000 in each of the five seasons of her agreement. A sixth season in the agreement is contingent on the Lady Raiders making the NCAA tournament twice in her first five years.

The Star Tribune obtained a signed agreement between Stollings and Texas Tech. An official contract will be approved later by Texas Tech's Board of Regents approval.

The $200,000 signing bonus is a one-time payment. Stollings is also eligible to make up to $200,000 in supplemental compensation each season. She was introduced in Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday and called the program a "sleeping giant."

Additional compensation listed on the agreement includes a membership at a Lubbock country club, a luxury vehicle and a $750,000 staff salary allowance.