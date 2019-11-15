Big fish: Amarin jumped 11.8% to $24.02 Friday after a government-advisory panel recommended broader use of its fish oil-based heart disease drug Vascepa. Financial analysts predict that broader use of the drug could translate into billions in sales.

Jittery clients: Cisco shares tumbled 7.3% to $44.91 Thursday after the network gear maker forecast second-quarter revenue and profit below expectations as increasing global economic uncertainties keep clients away from spending more on its routers and switches. Shares closed the week at $45.09.

Feeling secure: ADT Inc. shares jumped 5.5% to $8.15 Wednesday after the security company said third-quarter revenue increased more sharply than expected. The company also announced a special dividend. Shares closed the week at $8.39.

Cold shoulder: Parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. fell 12% to $34.35 Wednesday despite solid earnings, after saying that unrest in Hong Kong hurt its business there and that wholesale revenue will decline this quarter. Shares closed Friday at $35.67.

Analyze this: Datadog vaulted 17.2% to $40.30 Wednesday after the data analytics company reported strong third-quarter earnings and gave investors an encouraging forecast. Shares closed Friday at $40.63.

Profit surprise: Dillard's jumped 14.2% to $77.41 Thursday after the department-store operator reported an adjusted fiscal third-quarter profit of 23 cents per share on a smaller than expected sales decline; analysts had expected a loss of 29 cents per share. Shares closed Friday at $76.87.

news services