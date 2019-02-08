Social tedium: Twitter sank 9.9 percent to $30.82 Thursday after it said its monthly user base fell to 321 million during its latest quarter from 330 million a year earlier. It also said it expects to make $715 million to $775 million in revenue during the current quarter. Analysts are expecting $765 million, according to FactSet. The shares closed Friday at $30.01.

Earnings miss: Anadarko Petroleum Corp. shares fell 3.6 percent to $45.45 Wednesday after the oil and gas producer's fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates by a wide margin, as it spent more on its projects in West Texas and northeast Colorado. Shares closed the week at $41.84.

Solid quarter: Clorox Co. climbed 5.8 percent to $158.62 Monday after reporting a consensus-beating second-quarter profit. The shares closed Friday at $155.66.

Rising dough: Papa John's Intl. rose 9 percent to $41.97 Monday on news of a $200 million investment from Starboard Value. Starboard CEO Steve Ritchie is also being named chairman at the troubled pizza chain. The shares ended the week at $42.98.

Looking good: Upscale clothing company Ralph Lauren rose 11.4 percent to $127.53 Tuesday on growth in Asia and Europe. The company's most recent fiscal results beat Wall Street's forecasts. It also raised its forecast despite some fears about an economic slowdown hitting Europe and Asia. The stock closed the week at $125.03.

Nice look: Capri Holdings, the parent company of Michael Kors, jumped 11.3 percent to $49.11 Wednesday on strong earnings. Shares closed the week at $46.03.

News Services