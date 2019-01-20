Earnings bounce: Trucking and logistics company J.B. Hunt Transportation jumped 6 percent to $106.11 Friday after its fourth-quarter earnings easily beat estimates, on strong revenue growth fueled by higher rates that offset a decline in loads.

Tarnished: Signet Jewelers plunged 22.3 percent to $25.91 Thursday after it said its holiday season had been difficult and slashed its annual forecasts. The company said competition grew tougher in December and sales of some key products were weak. Shares closed Friday at $25.41.

Extra, extra: Gannett, the publisher of USA Today, rocketed 19.6 percent to $11.67 Monday after Digital First Media said it offered to buy the company for $1.36 billion. Gannett said it would review the offer. Its shares closed Friday at $11.25.

Filtered out: Snap shares slumped 11 percent to $5.82 Wednesday after the social media company said its chief financial officer is leaving after just eight months on the job. Shares closed the week at $6.18.

Takeoff: United Continental shares rose 7 percent to $86.89 Wednesday after the airline’s profit and revenue both beat analysts’ expectations. The company has been adding seats faster than its rivals and filling them at higher prices. Shares closed Friday at $85.59.

Paint it black: Paint and coatings maker Sherwin-Williams’ shares fell 6.3 percent to $372.68 Tuesday after its profit and sales in the fourth quarter fell short of Wall Street’s estimates. The stock closed Friday at $398.53.

news services