Good brew: Starbucks’ shares rose 9.7 percent to $64.32 Friday after it reported sales were better than expected in its most recent quarter, and customers spent more after it raised prices for brewed coffee. It said revenue from cold drinks improved as well, and revenue also improved in China.

How sweet it is: Mondelez gained 3.6 percent to $41.54 Tuesday after the maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum said its third-quarter profit surpassed analysts’ projections. The stock closed Friday at $41.98.

Facebook face-lift: Facebook shares rose 5.8 percent to $154.72 Wednesday after it announced a bigger third-quarter profit than analysts expected despite sales that fell short of their estimates and lower monthly user totals. The stock closed the week at $150.35.

Good chemistry: Chemicals maker DowDuPont surged 6.6 percent to $57.48 Thursday after its third-quarter profit surpassed analyst estimates. The company said sales grew in all regions, with strong gains in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The stock closed Friday at $57.73.

Ford Motor Co. stock prices got a boost on news that China may cut a tax on auto purchases.

More clouds: General Electric plunged 8.8 percent to $10.18 Tuesday after slashing its dividend and disclosing an expanded probe into its accounting. The shares closed Friday at $9.29.

Upgraded: Shares of Ford Motor gained 5.9 percent to $9.51 Monday after Goldman Sachs upgraded its outlook for the company and Bloomberg News reported that China may cut a tax on auto purchases. The stock finished the week at $9.38.

