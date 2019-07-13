On a cloud: Nvidia shares rose 3.2% to $165.14 Thursday after Cascend analyst Eric Ross upgraded the semiconductor giant from hold to buy with a $190 price target, citing higher demand generated by AI spending by cloud providers. Shares closed Friday at $167.61.

Keeping the money: Cigna jumped 9.8% to $176.24 Thursday, leading a surge by insurers, after the White House withdrew a plan that would have let patients receive the rebates that drugmakers now pay to insurance companies and distributors. The shares closed Friday at $179.21.

Pain ahead? DaVita Inc. declined 5.3% to $52.55 Tuesday on fears the dialysis provider could be affected by the Trump administration’s plan to overhaul the kidney care industry. Shares closed Friday at $56.90.

Hot title: Netflix shares rose 1% to $379.93 Tuesday after the company said “Stranger Things” has been viewed more than any other film or series on Netflix in the first four days of release. Shares closed the week at $373.25.

Home sweet home: MDC Holdings jumped 9.7% to $36.20 Monday after the homebuilder issued preliminary second-quarter results that show orders for new homes jumped 32% from a year earlier. The shares closed Friday at $37.24.

Not sure it will work: Deutsche Bank shares dropped 4.5% to $7.67 Monday as analysts expressed skepticism about the German bank’s massive restructuring, which is expected to eliminate 18,000 jobs. Shares closed the week at $7.67.

news services