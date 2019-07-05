Tech tango: Cybersecurity software company Symantec surged 13.6% to $25.10 Wednesday as media reports suggested it is considering a sale to chipmaker Broadcom. Shares closed the week at $25. Broadcom, which fell 3.5% to $284.89 on the news, closed Friday at $282.66.

Full charge: Tesla jumped 6.4% to $239.09 Wednesday after telling investors that it delivered more electric cars in the second quarter than any three-month period in its history. The electric carmaker has been struggling to meet production promises. Shares closed Friday at $233.10.

Dim sales: Lighting company Acuity Brands sank 10% to $126.97 Tuesday after it reported weaker revenue than expected for its latest quarter. The company cited "ongoing angst generated by trade policy issues." Shares closed the week at $130.69.

Solid Wynn: Casino operator Wynn Resorts rose 6.4% to $131.91 Monday after Macao officials reported a 5.9% boost in gambling revenue. The company gets about 75% of its revenue from Macao, according to FactSet data. Shares closed Friday at $132.81.

Chipped polish: Beauty products company Coty plunged 15.3% to $11.35 Monday after telling its investors that it will write down $3 billion worth of brands bought from Procter & Gamble in 2016. Shares closed the week at $11.55.

Private tracks: Railroad operator Genesee & Wyoming rose 8.7% to $108.75 Monday after it agreed to sell itself to Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC in a deal valued at about $6.37 billion. Shares closed Friday at $108.98.

