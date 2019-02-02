Mixed results: Microsoft shares fell 2.6 percent to $103.61 Thursday after the company swung to a quarterly profit driven by revenue growth at its cloud-computing platform. But the company’s key personal computing segment fell short of forecasts. The stock closed the week at $102.78.
Steel appeal: Nucor rose 2.4 percent to $59.90 Tuesday after the biggest U.S. steelmaker said profit surged 68.5 percent during the quarter thanks in large part to a growing economy. The company also saw increased steel shipments and prices. The stock closed the week at $61.48.
China blues: Caterpillar shares dropped 8.5 percent to $125.26 Monday after its fourth-quarter profit fell well short of expectations on softening Chinese demand, a strong dollar and higher costs. Shares closed the week at $130.91.
Flying high: Boeing surged 6.2 percent to $387.57 Wednesday after the company delivered more planes and racked up a significant amount of government contracts during the fourth quarter. Revenue rose 14 percent. Shares closed Friday at $387.43.
Healthy outlook: Anthem soared 9.8 percent to $299.40 Wednesday on an upbeat forecast for 2019. The nation’s second-largest health insurer said adjusted earnings in the new year are expected to be about 8 percent higher than Wall Street had been expecting. Shares closed Friday at $303.29.
Game over: GameStop plunged 28 percent to $11.14 Tuesday after the company said it will no longer pursue a sale because of difficulty securing financing. Shares closed the week at $11.24.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.