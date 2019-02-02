Mixed results: Microsoft shares fell 2.6 percent to $103.61 Thursday after the company swung to a quarterly profit driven by revenue growth at its cloud-computing platform. But the company’s key personal computing segment fell short of forecasts. The stock closed the week at $102.78.

Steel appeal: Nucor rose 2.4 percent to $59.90 Tuesday after the biggest U.S. steelmaker said profit surged 68.5 percent during the quarter thanks in large part to a growing economy. The company also saw increased steel shipments and prices. The stock closed the week at $61.48.

China blues: Caterpillar shares dropped 8.5 percent to $125.26 Monday after its fourth-quarter profit fell well short of expectations on softening Chinese demand, a strong dollar and higher costs. Shares closed the week at $130.91.

Flying high: Boeing surged 6.2 percent to $387.57 Wednesday after the company delivered more planes and racked up a significant amount of government contracts during the fourth quarter. Revenue rose 14 percent. Shares closed Friday at $387.43.

Boeing employees and media attended the unveiling last year of the 737 MAX in Renton, Wash.

Healthy outlook: Anthem soared 9.8 percent to $299.40 Wednesday on an upbeat forecast for 2019. The nation’s second-largest health insurer said adjusted earnings in the new year are expected to be about 8 percent higher than Wall Street had been expecting. Shares closed Friday at $303.29.

Game over: GameStop plunged 28 percent to $11.14 Tuesday after the company said it will no longer pursue a sale because of difficulty securing financing. Shares closed the week at $11.24.