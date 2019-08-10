Revenue Lyft: Ride-hailing service Lyft jumped 5.5% to $63.58 Thursday after reporting a surge in second-quarter profit that propelled it well past Wall Street's second-quarter financial forecasts. Shares closed Friday at $59.12.

Swipe right: Match Group shares jumped 26% to $92.90 Wednesday after the operator of Tinder, OKCupid and other dating sights beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings forecasts. The company reported a surge in Tinder subscribers and raised its revenue forecast for the year. Shares closed Friday at $85.63.

Out-Foxed: Disney dropped 5.3% to $ 134.38 Wednesday after reporting results that fell far short of analysts' forecasts. The media giant said its newly acquired Fox entertainment businesses did poorly. Shares closed the week at $138.52.

Separate ways: FedEx Corp dropped 2.6% to $156.96 Wednesday after the company confirmed it would terminate its contract with Amazon.com Inc. for small-package ground deliveries. Shares closed Friday at $162.13.

Odds get tougher: Wynn Resorts slumped 6.1% to $112.55 Monday as stocks reacted to prospects of a protracted trade war with China. The casino operator gets the majority of its revenue from the Chinese gambling haven of Macau. Shares closed Friday at $108.91.

Driving growth: Take-Two Interactive Software rose 9.3% to $126.09 Tuesday on a surge in sales of "Grand Theft Auto" and other popular video games that fueled a strong quarterly profit. The company also issued a strong sales forecast. Shares closed Friday at $128.87.

