Lowe's down: Lowe's tumbled 8.2 percent to $87.96 Wednesday after it reported weaker profit for the last quarter than analysts expected. Shares closed the week at $85.34.

Low energy: Monster Beverage shares fell 11.5 percent to $56.08 Thursday after the company reported weaker sales and earnings for the latest quarter than expected. Shares closed the week at $54.16.

Sky sale: Comcast shares declined 5.5 percent to $37.40 Tuesday after it launched a bid for European pay TV broadcaster Sky. The stock closed Friday at $36.49.

Sailing higher: Booking Holdings, formerly Priceline, jumped 9.6 percent to $2,087.30 Wednesday after it reported a bigger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected, aided by stronger travel bookings. Shares closed Friday at $1,905.64.

Registers ringing: Macy's rose 4.4 percent to $28.65 Tuesday after the retail giant reported sales and profits that were comfortably ahead of expectations. Macy's shares closed the week at $30.41.

Price bounce: Qualcomm shares rose 5.8 percent to $66.98 Monday after it called for a new meeting to negotiate an increase to Broadcom's $117 billion acquisition offer. Shares closed the week at $64.74. Broadcom shares closed Friday at $250.87 after rising 0.3 percent to $254.44 on the news.

X Factor: TJX, the company behind T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, rose 7 percent to $82.73 Wednesday after saying it would boost its dividend and buy back up to $3 billion during the fiscal year that ends Feb. 2, 2019. Shares closed the week at $83.65.

