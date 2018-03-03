Lowe's down: Lowe's tumbled 8.2 percent to $87.96 Wednesday after it reported weaker profit for the last quarter than analysts expected. Shares closed the week at $85.34.
Low energy: Monster Beverage shares fell 11.5 percent to $56.08 Thursday after the company reported weaker sales and earnings for the latest quarter than expected. Shares closed the week at $54.16.
Sky sale: Comcast shares declined 5.5 percent to $37.40 Tuesday after it launched a bid for European pay TV broadcaster Sky. The stock closed Friday at $36.49.
Sailing higher: Booking Holdings, formerly Priceline, jumped 9.6 percent to $2,087.30 Wednesday after it reported a bigger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected, aided by stronger travel bookings. Shares closed Friday at $1,905.64.
Registers ringing: Macy's rose 4.4 percent to $28.65 Tuesday after the retail giant reported sales and profits that were comfortably ahead of expectations. Macy's shares closed the week at $30.41.
Price bounce: Qualcomm shares rose 5.8 percent to $66.98 Monday after it called for a new meeting to negotiate an increase to Broadcom's $117 billion acquisition offer. Shares closed the week at $64.74. Broadcom shares closed Friday at $250.87 after rising 0.3 percent to $254.44 on the news.
X Factor: TJX, the company behind T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, rose 7 percent to $82.73 Wednesday after saying it would boost its dividend and buy back up to $3 billion during the fiscal year that ends Feb. 2, 2019. Shares closed the week at $83.65.
news services
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.