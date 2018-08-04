Anticipation: Kraft Heinz climbed 8.5 percent to $64.48 Friday after the maker of Oscar Mayer meats and Jell-O pudding said improved sales in Europe and Asia helped offset weaker results from the U.S. and Canada. The company’s profit fell sharply and its costs increased, but its results were better than analysts expected.

Earnings bounce: Apple shares rose 5.2 percent to $200.16 Wednesday after it said its earnings jumped thanks to strong than expected demand for its higher priced iPhones. The stock closed the week at $207.99.

Holding pattern: CBS Corp. fell 5 percent to $51.28 Tuesday after the media company said it will keep CEO Les Moonves in place while an outside counsel investigates sexual misconduct allegations against him. The shares closed the week at $53.16.

Earnings: Video game maker Take-Two Interactive jumped 8.9 percent to $123.41 Friday after it topped Wall Street’s expectations in the fiscal first quarter and raised its projections for the rest of the year.

Not much appetite: US Foods Holding shares fell 17 percent to $33.51 Tuesday after the company reported earnings that fell short of estimates and said it would acquire five food companies from Services Group of America for $1.8 billion. Shares closed Friday at $33.07.

Trade outlook: Tyson Foods dropped 8 percent to $58.72 Tuesday after the multinational food company cut its earnings forecast for the year, citing tariffs and uncertainty about trade policies. The stock closed Friday at $57.75.

