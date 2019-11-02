Investors like: Facebook rose 2.4% to $192.81 Thursday after the social media company reported steady user growth during the third quarter and beat Wall Street’s earnings forecasts. The solid results come as the company faces continued scrutiny from regulators over alleged anti-competitive behavior. Shares closed Friday at $193.62.

Deal bounce: Tiffany soared 32% to $129.68 Monday after the French luxury company LVMH, which owns Fendi and Christian Dior, offered to buy the company for $14.5 billion. Shares closed the week at $127.

Playing nicely: Mattel surged 18.2% to $12.48 Wednesday after the toy maker breezed past Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts and said that it hasn’t seen any impact from tariff increases on toys imported from China ahead of the Dec. 15 deadline. Shares closed the week at $11.89.

Cash flow jolt: General Electric jumped 12.2% to $10.18 Wednesday after the industrial conglomerate raised its projections for a key measure of profitability. Shares closed Friday at $10.38.

Clogged tap: Molson Coors Brewing fell 3.3% to $52.90 Wednesday after announcing a restructuring plan as it faces declining beer sales. The company is laying off 500 workers worldwide as it streamlines operations to bring new products to market more quickly. Shares closed the week at $52.70.

Revved up: General Motors climbed 5.2% to $38.53 Tuesday after the company posted a better than expected profit for its most recent quarter despite a workers’ strike that brought its U.S. factories to a standstill. Shares closed the week at $37.97.

