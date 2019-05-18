Oh Deere: Agriculture equipment maker Deere & Co. dropped 7.7% to $134.82 Friday after it reported weaker-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter and cut its forecast for this fiscal year. It said concern over access to export markets is making farmers more cautious about making big equipment purchases.

Tariff tally: Amid a broad sell off Monday, U.S. companies that would stand to lose the most in a prolonged trade war with China took big hits. Apple fell 5.2% to $187.02, finishing the week at $189. Caterpillar dropped 4.7% to $125.12, closing Friday at $122.76.

Life is but a stream: Disney rose 1.4% to $133.20 Tuesday after announcing a deal with Comcast that will allow Disney to take full control of the popular streaming service Hulu. Shares closed the week at $135.04.

Disinterested: Pinterest plunged 13.5% to $26.70 Friday after the tech company reported a larger loss for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Good connection: Cisco jumped 6.4% to $55.78 Thursday after the company beat quarterly earnings forecasts and said it sees “very minimal impact,” from escalating trade war between the U.S. and China. Shares closed Friday at $56.35.

Walmart whips growth: Walmart rose 3.4% to $103.29 Thursday after reporting a surge in a key sales measure and strong online sales growth that helped it beat Wall Street’s profit forecasts for the first quarter. The retailer also warned that higher tariffs on imports from China will mean higher prices. Shares closed the week at $100.86.

News services