Broadcom bump: Chip provider Broadcom rose 8.2 percent to $290.29 Friday after it reported a better-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit and told investors that it would return $12 billion to stockholders in 2019 through dividends and buybacks.

Peltz sees green: The Canadian marijuana company Aurora Cannabis surged 10.4 percent to $8.79 Tuesday after it selected hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz as an adviser. Aurora said he will help the company explore potential partnerships. Shares closed Friday at $9.61.

Crash fallout: Boeing shares fell 6.8 percent to $393.64 Monday after the second deadly crash involving its 737 Max 8. Authorities around the world grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jetliner that killed 157 people. Shares closed Friday at $378.99.

Chips on the table: Nvidia rose 6.6 percent to $160.63 Monday after the chipmaker said it will buy network transmission company Mellanox for $6.9 billion in cash. Shares closed the week at $169.81.

Dollar dip: Dollar General fell 8.1 percent to $110.86 Thursday after the company’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts. The discount-store operator also gave investors a weak full-year profit forecast. Shares closed Friday at $113.89.

Stylish numbers: Personal styling service Stitch Fix surged 26 percent to $34.22 Tuesday after the online apparel retailer blew past analyst’s expectations for the fourth-quarter, posting earnings of 12 cents per share, easily beating consensus estimate of 5 cents. Shares closed Friday at $32.