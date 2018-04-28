Prime time: Amazon shares rose 3.4 percent to $1,572.62 after it posted a bigger-than-expected profit in the first quarter and two major Wall Street brokerages projected that the company would surpass $1 trillion in market value.
Getting some likes: Facebook jumped 9.4 percent to $174.79 Thursday as a strong earnings report showed the social media company’s data-privacy scandal didn’t appear to have a major effect on its business. The stock closed the week at $173.59.
It’s a gas: Vectren Corp. gained 5.2 percent to $68.96 Monday after it accepted an offer from rival CenterPoint Energy worth almost $6 billion, or $72 a share. The combined company will have 7 million gas and electricity customers in eight states, including Minnesota. The stock closed Friday at $70.44.
Price jitters: Caterpillar shares dropped 9.5 percent to $144.44 Tuesday after the company said first-quarter earnings would be the “high-water mark” for the year and warned of increasing steel prices. The stock closed the week at $144.72.
On the defensive: Defense contractor General Dynamics shed 4.2 percent to $212.66 Wednesday after posting first-quarter results that failed to excite investors. Shares closed the week at $203.71.
On the move: Boeing’s shares rose 3.3 percent to $339.91 and Norfolk Southern climbed 6.5 percent to $143.73 Wednesday after both companies topped quarterly earnings estimates and raised forecasts. Boeing shares closed Friday at $340.88; Norfolk Southern finished at $146.62.
News services
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.