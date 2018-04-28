Prime time: Amazon shares rose 3.4 percent to $1,572.62 after it posted a bigger-than-expected profit in the first quarter and two major Wall Street brokerages projected that the company would surpass $1 trillion in market value.

Getting some likes: Facebook jumped 9.4 percent to $174.79 Thursday as a strong earnings report showed the social media company’s data-privacy scandal didn’t appear to have a major effect on its business. The stock closed the week at $173.59.

It’s a gas: Vectren Corp. gained 5.2 percent to $68.96 Monday after it accepted an offer from rival CenterPoint Energy worth almost $6 billion, or $72 a share. The combined company will have 7 million gas and electricity customers in eight states, including Minnesota. The stock closed Friday at $70.44.

Price jitters: Caterpillar shares dropped 9.5 percent to $144.44 Tuesday after the company said first-quarter earnings would be the “high-water mark” for the year and warned of increasing steel prices. The stock closed the week at $144.72.

On the defensive: Defense contractor General Dynamics shed 4.2 percent to $212.66 Wednesday after posting first-quarter results that failed to excite investors. Shares closed the week at $203.71.

On the move: Boeing’s shares rose 3.3 percent to $339.91 and Norfolk Southern climbed 6.5 percent to $143.73 Wednesday after both companies topped quarterly earnings estimates and raised forecasts. Boeing shares closed Friday at $340.88; Norfolk Southern finished at $146.62.

News services