Like any good partnership, Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath and technical director Mark Watson are at their best when they become one.

They’ve known each other for 10 years and worked together for nearly six more when Watson was one of Heath’s assistant coaches in Orlando and Minnesota. When Heath received a contract extension and authority over the first team after last season, it was only natural for Watson to become his right-hand man in a remade United front office.

“He knows what I like,” Heath said. “He knows the type of person and character I like. That’s very important.”

A former Canadian national team defender and assistant coach, Watson, 49, played for three MLS teams. He was an assistant and interim coach for San Jose before he came head coach for the 2014 season. He joined Heath’s Orlando City staff that November and joined his staff in Minnesota two winters later for United’s inaugural 2017 MLS season.

“We’re on the same page,” Watson said. “We have a really clear decisionmaking process now, which is great and we’ve known each other for a long time so we think alike.”

When asked who gets the final call, Watson didn’t hesitate. “Adrian does,” he said.

Together, they have added 11 new players for talent, youth and depth to a team that finished fourth in the Western Conference last season and made the playoffs before losing a first-round home game to L.A. Galaxy.

They acquired goalkeeper Tyler Miller at one end and striker Luis Amarilla at the other to a starting 11 that otherwise starts the season Sunday unchanged. They also remain in pursuit of attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso from Argentina’s famed Boca Juniors team.

“It has been busy right from the start of offseason,” Watson said. “There has been a lot of travel, a lot of deals to be done. The squad is almost set, but we still have a couple of months in the transfer window left [until May 5], so we do have time to make additions if we find the right ones.”

Watson has been to Buenos Aires twice for extended stays recently for in-person negotiations to acquire Reynoso, who will become United’s third and final designated player if a deal weeks and weeks in discussion can be struck.

When asked about his frequent-flyer balance, Watson said, “Significant. I’m platinum and I think I have diamond in my future.”