MARK CRAIG’S POWER RANKINGS

Biggest jump: Steelers, 13 to 9

Biggest fall: Lions, 10 to 18

1. Rams, 8-0 (Last week: 1)

Thank you, Mike McCarthy, for Rams’ easiest safety Ev-er.

2. Patriots, 6-2 (2)

Just warming up for eighth straight AFC title game.

3. Chiefs, 7-1 (3)

Just making sure they get to host Patriots in January.

4. Saints, 6-1 (4)

Drew Brees threw for 120 yards. And won by 10. Wow.

5. Chargers, 5-2 (5)

Taking momentum and a bye week into game at Seattle.

6. Redskins, 5-2 (7)

Adrian winning games the way Vikings did back in 2015.

7. Bears, 4-3 (8)

The Jets make a lot of teams happier with themselves.

8. Panthers, 5-2 (9)

Norval and Cam torch Baltimore’s top-ranked defense.

9. Steelers, 4-2-1 (13)

Beat Browns by 18 points and two fired coaches.

10. Vikings, 4-3-1 (6)

Fantasy fans get their 359 yards passing! And a loss.

11. Eagles, 4-4 (14)

Wentz stops Bortles’ three-game London win streak.

12. Packers, 3-3-1 (11)

Inside your 1, you probably shouldn’t run at Donald & Suh.

13. Texans, 5-3 (16)

Heading to Denver looking for a sixth straight win.

14. Seahawks, 4-3 (17)

Wilson’s three second-quarter TDs cool off hot Lions.

15. Bengals, 5-3 (18)

Andy Dalton heading for another crack at a playoff win.

16. Dolphins, 4-4 (12)

With four losses in five games, the ship is sinking.

17. Ravens, 4-4 (15)

Have lost three of four after winning three of four.

18. Lions, 3-4 (10)

Which Lions team will show up at U.S. Bank Stadium?

19. Broncos, 3-5 (20)

Porous defense and old Case Keenum is a bad mixture.

20. Buccaneers, 3-4 (19)

Bucs should stop pretending Winston is the future.

21. Cowboys, 3-4 (21)

Monday nighter vs. free-falling Titans comes after bye.

22. Falcons, 3-4 (22)

Facing revived AP while giving up 4.8 yards per carry.

23. Colts, 3-5 (26)

Bye after beating Buffalo and Oakland can be calming.

24. Jaguars, 3-5 (23)

Geez, Jacksonville. Some idiot chose you to win it all.

25. Jets, 3-5 (25)

Seems like every other Darnold throw is a throw away.

26. Titans, 3-4 (27)

Did Mariota-or-Winston debate include “neither” option?

27. Cardinals, 2-6 (31)

Rosen, Cards win being less awful than Beathard, 49ers.

28. Bills, 2-6 (28)

If you can throw a football, call the Bills at 1-716 …

29. Browns, 2-5-1 (24)

Throw out those 36 losses and Hue Jackson was 3-0-1.

30. Giants, 1-7 (30)

So, you wanted to be a head coach again, eh, Pat?

31. 49ers, 1-7 (29)

Remember when 49ers-Gruden was a good Thursday matchup?

32. Raiders, 1-6 (32)

So, you wanted to be a head coach again, eh, Jon?