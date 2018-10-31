MARK CRAIG’S POWER RANKINGS
Biggest jump: Steelers, 13 to 9
Biggest fall: Lions, 10 to 18
1. Rams, 8-0 (Last week: 1)
Thank you, Mike McCarthy, for Rams’ easiest safety Ev-er.
2. Patriots, 6-2 (2)
Just warming up for eighth straight AFC title game.
3. Chiefs, 7-1 (3)
Just making sure they get to host Patriots in January.
4. Saints, 6-1 (4)
Drew Brees threw for 120 yards. And won by 10. Wow.
5. Chargers, 5-2 (5)
Taking momentum and a bye week into game at Seattle.
6. Redskins, 5-2 (7)
Adrian winning games the way Vikings did back in 2015.
7. Bears, 4-3 (8)
The Jets make a lot of teams happier with themselves.
8. Panthers, 5-2 (9)
Norval and Cam torch Baltimore’s top-ranked defense.
9. Steelers, 4-2-1 (13)
Beat Browns by 18 points and two fired coaches.
10. Vikings, 4-3-1 (6)
Fantasy fans get their 359 yards passing! And a loss.
11. Eagles, 4-4 (14)
Wentz stops Bortles’ three-game London win streak.
12. Packers, 3-3-1 (11)
Inside your 1, you probably shouldn’t run at Donald & Suh.
13. Texans, 5-3 (16)
Heading to Denver looking for a sixth straight win.
14. Seahawks, 4-3 (17)
Wilson’s three second-quarter TDs cool off hot Lions.
15. Bengals, 5-3 (18)
Andy Dalton heading for another crack at a playoff win.
16. Dolphins, 4-4 (12)
With four losses in five games, the ship is sinking.
17. Ravens, 4-4 (15)
Have lost three of four after winning three of four.
18. Lions, 3-4 (10)
Which Lions team will show up at U.S. Bank Stadium?
19. Broncos, 3-5 (20)
Porous defense and old Case Keenum is a bad mixture.
20. Buccaneers, 3-4 (19)
Bucs should stop pretending Winston is the future.
21. Cowboys, 3-4 (21)
Monday nighter vs. free-falling Titans comes after bye.
22. Falcons, 3-4 (22)
Facing revived AP while giving up 4.8 yards per carry.
23. Colts, 3-5 (26)
Bye after beating Buffalo and Oakland can be calming.
24. Jaguars, 3-5 (23)
Geez, Jacksonville. Some idiot chose you to win it all.
25. Jets, 3-5 (25)
Seems like every other Darnold throw is a throw away.
26. Titans, 3-4 (27)
Did Mariota-or-Winston debate include “neither” option?
27. Cardinals, 2-6 (31)
Rosen, Cards win being less awful than Beathard, 49ers.
28. Bills, 2-6 (28)
If you can throw a football, call the Bills at 1-716 …
29. Browns, 2-5-1 (24)
Throw out those 36 losses and Hue Jackson was 3-0-1.
30. Giants, 1-7 (30)
So, you wanted to be a head coach again, eh, Pat?
31. 49ers, 1-7 (29)
Remember when 49ers-Gruden was a good Thursday matchup?
32. Raiders, 1-6 (32)
So, you wanted to be a head coach again, eh, Jon?
