1. Patriots (7-0): Give ESPN credit for at least trying to sell Monday night’s Jets game as not horribly unwatchable.

2. Saints (6-1): Man, if only Teddy Bridgewater had started from Week 1, the Saints would be 7-0.

3. 49ers (6-0): Jimmy Garoppolo finally has 16 starts. He’s 14-2.

4. Bills (5-1): They move to 5-1 after trailing the Dolphins at halftime at home.

5. Colts (4-2): Jacoby Brissett: 326 yards, four TDs, no picks. Frank Reich: Don’t go handing Sean Payton NFL Coach of the Year just yet.

6. Packers (6-1): Matt LaFleur: Hey, whaddabout me as coach of the year?”

7. Ravens (5-2): John Harbaugh: Hel-low! I lost basically my entire No. 1-ranked defense in the offseason. How ’bout a little COTY love?

8. Chiefs (5-2): Patrick Mahomes to Matt Moore. Ouch. Unless you’re one of K.C.’s next three foes.

9. Vikings (5-2): Riding a three-game winning streak, Kirk Cousins officially has risen to a .500 quarterback at 39-39-2.

10. Seahawks (5-2): Without left tackle Duane Brown, Russell Wilson completes fewer than 50 percent of his passes for the first time in two years.

11. Panthers (4-2): If only Kyle Allen had started from Week 1, he would be 6-0 and a half-game behind Teddy in the NFC South.

12. Texans (4-3): Deshaun Watson throws two picks, can’t keep pace with Brissett.

13. Rams (4-3): Nothing says relief like F-A-L-C-O-N-S.

14. Cowboys (4-3): Then again, there’s a lot of relief in N-F-C E-A-S-T. Right, Mr. Garrett?

15. Raiders (3-3): Since joining the league in 2014, Derek Carr has a league-leading 23 lost fumbles.

16. Bears (3-3): Mitchell Mania officially not a thing. In Sunday’s first 10 possessions, he had two drives lasting longer than four plays.

17. Cardinals (3-3-1): Former Sooner Kyler Murray stays undefeated against FCS opponents after three-week sweep of Bengals, Falcons and Giants.

18. Lions (2-3-1): Detroit is better than this, but defensive-minded head coaches really shouldn’t lose by 12 when they score 30.

19. Eagles (3-4): Two possessions, two turnovers, two touchdowns allowed. A recipe for Doug Pederson not looking like a genius.

20. Jaguars (3-4): One touchdown in six trips to the red zone. Fortunately, they played the Bengals.

21. Browns (2-4): The Shield survived Week 7 without showing the Browns in prime time.

22. Jets (1-5): What’s worse than mono? A 3.6 passer rating against the Patriots in prime time.

23. Steelers (2-4): Still strange seeing Pittsburgh 28th in passing at 200 yards a game.

24. Titans (3-4): Marcus Mariota, the second overall pick in 2015, takes a seat as Tennessee wins.

25. Buccaneers (2-4): How long before Jameis Winston, the first overall pick in 2015, takes his seat?

26. Broncos (2-5): Is Vic Fangio’s decision to leave Chicago for Denver reviewable?

27. Giants (2-5): Pat Shurmur now trailing Fangio in NFL Coach of the Year race.

28. Chargers (2-5): They do rank No. 1 in biggest disappointment.

29. Redskins (1-6): Yeah, the weather was bad. But 12 passes? In a 9-0 loss?

30. Falcons (1-6): How can things get any worse for Dan Quinn? Easy. Lose Matt Ryan.

31. Bengals (0-7): Zac Taylor starts 0-7, still trails Hue Jackson by three in number of wins as an AFC North coach.

32. Dolphins (0-6): Tankers being outscored by a mere 24.7 points. Next worst differential: 15.5.